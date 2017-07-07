Tupac Shakur's final home is up for sale.

The late rapper was renting a six-bedroom mansion in the San Fernando Valley and in negotiations to buy it before he was shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas 21 years ago.

Now, TMZ reports that the home - which Tupac rented after being released from prison in 1995 - is up for sale for $2.65 million, after the owner completed renovations costing up to $1 million.

Tupac's 'Made N****z' opening lyrics, ''Outlawz, Let no man separate what we create'', are also etched in stone, in a paving slab on the property.

Limp Bizkit's DJ Lethal is a former owner of the property.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Tupac dumped his secret girlfriend Madonna because she's white.

Tupac dated the 'Like a Virgin' hitmaker for three years before his death and admitted in a letter he penned when he was in prison that he ended their relationship because of their different cultures and how his ''people'' would react.

He wrote at the time: ''For you to be seen with a black man wouldn't in any way jeopardize your career. If anything it would make you seem that much more open and exciting. But for me at least in my previous perception I felt due to my 'image' I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was.(sic)''

Although he called it quits with the 58-year-old singer, he claimed in his letter that he never meant to ''hurt'' her and offered out his hand for a possible friendship.

He explained: ''I never meant to hurt you. As you can see I have grown both spiritually and mentally. It no longer matters how I'm perceived.

''Please understand my previous position as that of a young man with limited experience with a extremely famous sex symbol.

''I offer my friendship once again time this time much stronger and focused. If you are still interested I would like to further discuss this with you but some it couldn't wait. I felt compelled to tell you... just in case anything happened to 2 me (sic).''