Items owned by Tupac Shakur - including a bullet-dented gold medallion he was wearing when he was shot five times in 1994 - have been donated to Temple University.
Items owned by Tupac Shakur have been donated to Temple University.
The late hip hop legend's possessions - including a bullet-dented gold medallion he was wearing when he was shot five times in 1994 - will be displayed at the school's campus at the Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection.
As reported by Billboard, the collection is made up of around 500,000 items, and it's a fitting place for them to shown.
Aaron Smith, a professor of Africology and African American Studies, teaches a Tupac class at the university, and he said: ''For a hip hop head, this is truly a dream come true.''
Goldin Auctions has donated around a dozen items that belonged to the 'Ghetto Gospel' star, including handwritten lyrics for songs like 'It Ain't Easy' and 'I Ain't Mad At Cha'.
Also in the collection is handwritten track listings for unreleased records the rapper was working on before his tragic death in a still-unsolved drive by shooting.
Smith has noted how important jewellery is in Tupac's story, and a diamond earring he wore on the cover of 'All Eyez On Me' is another exciting inclusion.
The professor added: ''There is a lot of mystery around Tupac and his jewelry, To have some of [it] here means a whole lot.''
Meanwhile, the collection's curator has added that she hopes the whole collection will have more of a focus on hip hop culture thanks to the new additions.
Diane Turner explained: ''This is just the beginning of a long journey to collect and preserve hip hop culture.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Rappers Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. are starring in a new movie. Surprised?...
It's easy to forget that Tupac Shakur was just 25 when he was gunned down...