Salt-N-Pepa were given a gun-shaped cake by Tupac Shakur.

The 90s rap group had a number of successful hits including 'Push It', 'Shoop' and 'Let's Talk About Sex' and after winning their Grammy for Best Rap Performance in 1995, they were gifted the bizarre treat by the late hip-hop icon, who was murdered in a drive-by shooting in 1996 when he was only 25.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Cheryl 'Salt' James said: ''Tupac gave us a gun-shaped cake when we won our Grammy. We didn't know if it was a congratulations or a threat.

''We were just staring at this cake. We were like 'what did we do?' because we were friends with him.

''That was so unusual. We were really nervous and were like 'did we p*** him off?'''

Although they were shocked and confused about the gift they recall they never asked him why he gave them it.

She said: ''It was his way of congratulating us. I believe we saw him later and thanked him for the cake but didn't actually ask him why it was shaped as a gun.

''It was very unusual.''

The group - also comprised of Sandra Denton (Pepa) and Deidra Roper (DJ Spinderella) - officially split up in 2006, they are now performing on the 'I Love 90's' tour across the UK along with Coolio and Vanilla Ice.

After doing the tour for a year now, Cheryl still gets excited about performing at sold-out shows.

She said: ''It's phenomenal and I still remain excited. When we put the line up together no one expected it would be as successful as it has.

''It's been a great experience to be part of after being in the business for 30 years. I enjoy hanging out with the fans and still making a living and it's incredible for me.

''I'm amazed as everyone else is because of how well the tour is going.''

Salt-N-Pepa join Vanilla Ice, Coolio on the 'I Love the 90's' tour this autumn. tickets are on sale now from seetickets.com