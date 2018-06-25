Tulisa Contostavlos says living on a farm was very therapeutic for her.

The 29-year-old singer previously lived at a £6 million property in Hertfordshire, Southern England, and she very much enjoyed the tranquility and peace that being close to nature provided her away from her music career and legal issues.

Appearing on 'Loose Women' on Monday (25.06.18), she said: ''I've been spending a lot of time in LA, so I've been back and forth.

''I did move to a farm in Hertfordshire for a bit, somewhere really private, waking up early every morning, there would be cows when I was trying to drive down a country lane...''

Tulisa has been away from the spotlight for a couple of years and has been spending a lot of time in Los Angeles working on new music.

The pop star insists it's been important for her to live a normal life for a couple of years because she first found success in her group N-Dubz when she was just 17.

She said: ''Everyone knows it's been a bit of journey hasn't it? I needed that time. I'm growing up, I've grown up in the public eye. I do feel like there's been a calm period and then a bit of a turnaround. I was 11 when I first started in the music side of it. The first bit of success we had I was 17, at 22 I was an 'X Factor' judge. I like the space, that little bit of time out. Let them forget a little bit, so when I do come back, take me for me, a new me, I'm not the same person I was.''

Spilling a few details about her new music, the 'Number 1' hitmaker added: ''I've been spending a lot of time in the studio, but what's interesting is that about a year ago I did this one record and after that I scrapped all of my past material and went, 'This is it, this is the sound.' So really I've just been stuck at it and getting my head down and this summer you should - hopefully - be hearing new music from me. It's what you would have expected from me coming out of N-Dubz.''