Tulisa Contostavlos has a secret group chat with Little Mix.

The 31-year-old singer mentored Little Mix to 'X Factor' victory in 2011 and revealed that she and the girls - Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - keep in touch via group text.

Speaking on 'Good Morning Britain', Tulisa said: ''We have a group chat. sometimes we have too many vodkas and it can get quite comical.''

Speaking previously about working with the girls on 'The X Factor', Tulisa said: ''It was honestly the best experiences and times in my life, it's the gift that keeps on giving because it continued.

''I still get it everywhere I go and it's amazing and continuing. We have a little muffin group chat.''

Meanwhile, Little Mix recently admitted they are no strangers to drunken texts.

Jesy revealed she once drunkenly texted Ariana Grande and that the superstar actually replied, finding her slurry message hilarious.

The 'Bounce Back' stars were asked, ''Who is most likely to send an embarrassing drunk text?'', with Jesy conceding it would be her.

She revealed: ''I sent one to Ariana when I was drunk. It was in that group chat, don't you remember? It was just letters, I was just sending letters.''

When Jade asks if the 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker replied, Jesy said: ''She did, she just put loads of laughing faces.''

And Jade recalled the time she tried to call Taylor Swift after a few drinks.

She laughed: ''Needless to say she didn't get back to me on that one.''