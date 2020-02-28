Troye Sivan is getting his own Madame Tussauds waxwork.

The 24-year-old singer has taken to Instagram to reveal he's about to be immortalised in wax at the Madame Tussauds museum in Sydney, Australia.

Announcing the news in a video on the museum's official account, Troy said: ''It's my favourite time of the year. It's Mardi Gras and while I can't be there in person, I've got an exciting announcement to make ... I'm going to be a wax figure (sic)''

The pop star - who is following in the footsteps of people like Justin Bieber, Kylie Minogue and Keith Urban - also revealed he has already been measured up for the new waxwork.

The museum wrote alongside the behind-the-scenes video: ''Oh MY MY MY... it's @Troyesivan

''Ahead of the Mardis Gras celebrations this weekend, we are very excited to announce that Australia's own, Troye Sivan is the latest celeb to be honoured at Madame Tussuads Sydney (sic)''

Troye came out as gay in 2013, and has previously admitted he felt unable to fully express his sexuality during his younger years.

However, the music star - who is in a relationship with model Jacob Bixenman - has insisted he wasn't told to censor talk of his sexuality by his record label.

The singer - who released his debut album, 'Blue Neighbourhood', in 2015 - explained: ''Any sort of censorship came from me not knowing what I wanted to do.

''I have to get comfortable with the fact that I am kind of effeminate sometimes - or really effeminate sometimes.

''That I want to paint my nails. Overcoming all those stupid rules that society embeds in you as a kid about gender and sexuality is a conscious task.''