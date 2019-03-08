Troye Sivan pulled out of his Paris show hours before he was due on stage after a sickness bug rendered him voiceless on Thursday (07.03.19).
Troye Sivan was forced to axe his Paris concert on Thursday night (07.03.19) after losing his voice.
The '1999' hitmaker took to his Instagram Story to announce the cancellation of his planned performance at the Zénith Paris arena as part of his 'The Bloom Tour' due to illness, hours before he was due on stage.
Apologising to his fans, who were offered full refunds, the 23-year-old pop star wrote: ''Really really said to say that i have to cancel tonight's show in Paris.
''I'd give anything to be able to play this show for you and I've been looking forward to it for ages - woke up this morning a sick mess with no voice and want to give the show you all deserve, and I won't be able to do that for you tonight.
''Contact your ticketing outlet for a refund and I'll see you so soon. Love you guys. (sic)''
Earlier in the week, before he played a show in Amsterdam on March 5, the 'i'm so tired...' hitmaker admitted he was feeling ''stressed'' and that his voice was ''weird and croaky'' and ''unpredictable''.
He told his 8.87 million followers: ''Amsterdam i can't wait to be w you tonight. I'm sick af and my voice is unpredictable and croaky and weird but i feel full of love and ready to have an amazing night w you. PLEASEEEEE help out and sing along tn and hope you're ready to have funnnnnn xxxx (sic)''
The night before, he also tweeted: ''My throat f***kin kills and i haven't slept all night I'm stressssssssed (sic)''
Troye is due to perform in Vienna, Austria on Saturday (09.03.19), but he's yet to let his fans know if he will be fit enough to return to the stage.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.