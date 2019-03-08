Troye Sivan was forced to axe his Paris concert on Thursday night (07.03.19) after losing his voice.

The '1999' hitmaker took to his Instagram Story to announce the cancellation of his planned performance at the Zénith Paris arena as part of his 'The Bloom Tour' due to illness, hours before he was due on stage.

Apologising to his fans, who were offered full refunds, the 23-year-old pop star wrote: ''Really really said to say that i have to cancel tonight's show in Paris.

''I'd give anything to be able to play this show for you and I've been looking forward to it for ages - woke up this morning a sick mess with no voice and want to give the show you all deserve, and I won't be able to do that for you tonight.

''Contact your ticketing outlet for a refund and I'll see you so soon. Love you guys. (sic)''

Earlier in the week, before he played a show in Amsterdam on March 5, the 'i'm so tired...' hitmaker admitted he was feeling ''stressed'' and that his voice was ''weird and croaky'' and ''unpredictable''.

He told his 8.87 million followers: ''Amsterdam i can't wait to be w you tonight. I'm sick af and my voice is unpredictable and croaky and weird but i feel full of love and ready to have an amazing night w you. PLEASEEEEE help out and sing along tn and hope you're ready to have funnnnnn xxxx (sic)''

The night before, he also tweeted: ''My throat f***kin kills and i haven't slept all night I'm stressssssssed (sic)''

Troye is due to perform in Vienna, Austria on Saturday (09.03.19), but he's yet to let his fans know if he will be fit enough to return to the stage.