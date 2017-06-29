Troy Duffy is making his return to directing for the first time in nearly a decade on 'The Blood Spoon Council'.

The 46-year-old filmmaker doesn't have the most prolific directorial CV with just two films under his belt - 'The Boondock Saints' and its 2009 sequel 'The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day' - but he will be stepping behind the camera for the psychological thriller, which is being produced and financed by Scott Clayton and his Oceanside Media company.

In a statement, the director said: ''I want to create an action packed psychological thriller with 'Blood Spoon' and I have held nothing back. All the killers and their crimes are inspired by actual serial cases. The mastermind of the Council is a one-of-a-kind character that will take a one-of-a-kind talent to portray him.

'''The Blood Spoon Council' may be dark but it is darkly beautiful, darkly exciting and it satisfies that devilish curiosity many of us have about serial killers and the uniquely gifted individuals who pursue them.''

Confirming his hiring, Clayton added: ''Troy has built an incredibly strong and loyal fan based following 'The Boondock Saints'.

''Fans of his cult classic, both old and new, are in for a special treat with his latest film project 'The Blood Spoon Council'.

''He brings back the same raw, unforgiving action tangled with the kinetic storytelling that audiences know and love to his new film.

''With his extraordinary cinematic vision, Troy is poised to make an impactful resurgence in the industry.''

The film will follow a group of American vigilantes - who share their name with the title - who hunt down and execute serial killers.

After landing on the FBI's radar, an undercover profiler infiltrates the group in order to bring them down and a game of cat and mouse begins.

Duffy's first two movies - which starred Norman Reedus and Billy Connolly - didn't smash the box office and were slated by critics but his films gained a cult following.