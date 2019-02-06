Troian Bellisario admits she battles with mom guilt since giving birth to her daughter four months ago.
Troian Bellisario struggles with mom guilt.
The 'Pretty Little Liars' star admits she finds it difficult to leave her little girl - who she welcomed a few months ago with her husband Patrick J. Adams - but if she does have to go away, she needs to ''fill up her creativity well'' or she won't want to ''engage'' with her daughter when she returns.
Speaking on Katie's Crib podcast, she said: ''I want to be there for her all the time, but that's not possible. I become an empty well because I'm somebody who needs to work. I love working, I love being creative, and I want her to see that. I find that if I don't fill up my creativity well, even if it's meditation or exercise or I go get coffee with my writing partners ... then I return to her, and I don't have anything to give her. If I feel good and I'm fulfilled, I want to engage with her.''
The couple announced their new arrival with matching pictures on their Instagram accounts.
The 'Suits' actor captioned his post: ''The world just got 8lbs heavier. Thank you to everyone who fought for and protected our privacy during this incredible and beautiful time in our lives. Everyone is happy and healthy and loving every moment of this. I could not be more excited to bring a baby girl into this world at this moment. We will raise her to be powerful, to always speak her mind and heart and to live without fear. It's a brand new day and a brave new world and they are both beautiful.''
Whilst Troian wrote in her own post: ''I couldn't be more proud to be her mother. To bring a new girl into this world and to do my best to raise her to be kind, strong and whatever the heck she wants to be.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.