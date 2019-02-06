Troian Bellisario struggles with mom guilt.

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star admits she finds it difficult to leave her little girl - who she welcomed a few months ago with her husband Patrick J. Adams - but if she does have to go away, she needs to ''fill up her creativity well'' or she won't want to ''engage'' with her daughter when she returns.

Speaking on Katie's Crib podcast, she said: ''I want to be there for her all the time, but that's not possible. I become an empty well because I'm somebody who needs to work. I love working, I love being creative, and I want her to see that. I find that if I don't fill up my creativity well, even if it's meditation or exercise or I go get coffee with my writing partners ... then I return to her, and I don't have anything to give her. If I feel good and I'm fulfilled, I want to engage with her.''

The couple announced their new arrival with matching pictures on their Instagram accounts.

The 'Suits' actor captioned his post: ''The world just got 8lbs heavier. Thank you to everyone who fought for and protected our privacy during this incredible and beautiful time in our lives. Everyone is happy and healthy and loving every moment of this. I could not be more excited to bring a baby girl into this world at this moment. We will raise her to be powerful, to always speak her mind and heart and to live without fear. It's a brand new day and a brave new world and they are both beautiful.''

Whilst Troian wrote in her own post: ''I couldn't be more proud to be her mother. To bring a new girl into this world and to do my best to raise her to be kind, strong and whatever the heck she wants to be.''