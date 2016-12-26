The married musicians recently released their first joint festive album, called Christmas Together, and Trisha had so much fun hitting the studio with her man, she would love for them to work on a new holiday project year after year.

"We've been married for almost 11 years, we've known each other for 28 years, we've been talking about doing a duet album forever (sic), and we decided Christmas was the way to start that record," she explained.

"We'd like to make a lot of albums together," she continued. "You know, there's so many Christmas songs to choose from, so many great duets."

"This album has a lot of duets, but it also has some solo songs. So we got a chance to sing together and sing harmony on each other's single records that we did. So it was really fun, and I'm hoping it's the first of many."