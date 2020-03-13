Trinny Woodall has scoffed at suggestions she and Susannah Constantine were ''ruthless'' on 'What Not To Wear'.

The 56-year-old fashion expert and her co-star Susannah, 57, fronted the makeover reality TV show from 2001 until 2005 and Trinny has been surprised to read retrospective criticisms of the programme which suggesting that the pair were too harsh on the women who came to them for style assistance.

However, Trinny will accept that she was more ''straightforward'' with her advice than her ''cosy and cuddly'' friend.

She explained: ''We knew we wanted to talk about real women's bodies, what we liked, what we loved, and what we didn't like - and we had quite strong views. But what's interesting is historically how 'What Not To Wear' is perceived now. I read an article recently that said we were 'ruthless' with our advice. I never in one single show felt we were ruthless.

''When you're in a partnership with somebody you sort of, unintentionally, suppress half of your personality. With Susanna and I, she was cosy and cuddly and, I was sort of more straightforward, the 'let me give you information' type.''

After wrapping their last appearances on the show, the pair went on to film 'Trinny & Susannah Undress...' for ITV until 2007, and now Trinny features on 'This Morning' as their fashion style expert.

However, she has found a new audience on social media after posting videos of her searching through the clothing rails at high street stores for the latest trends.

She said: ''I think social media is the most exciting thing. I've never done photographs on social, it's always been about having an immediate connection with video, and that's the joy of social compared to, say, a TV show. Nobody is telling me what to do or editing me, so I feel like I can really blossom as myself.

''Online, we can make our own TV. We don't have to have somebody else 'cut' us. I recently did a Facebook Live video and there were people commenting from 32 countries in 80 different locations around the world. How unbelievable and fantastic is that? It makes me incredibly happy that I can engage them on my channels. It's been incredibly freeing.''