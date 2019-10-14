Former Massive Attack star Tricky feels like he's ''losing his mind'' after his daughter's sudden death.

The 51-year-old musician admitted the tragic passing of 24-year-old Mazy - who was also known as Mina - in May has completely changed his life and it feels ''different'' to the death of anyone else he was known.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, he said: ''One of the biggest problems with my daughter is that I've never loved anybody that much before.

''I was there at her birth. And all of a sudden I started feeling things. And it was all too much for me. Because I was emotionally numb, and it was easier for me to get through life being emotionally numb, but then suddenly I was feeling things.

''I've lost people before, like grandmothers, but I've bounced back. This is different. Everything looks different, even music doesn't sound the same. I feel like I'm losing my mind. I was in Islington yesterday and I was hoping I was going to see her, hoping she's gonna walk up to me.''

Tricky, who has released a memoir 'Hell Is Round The Corner', revealed that he is coping through ''really good'' therapy.

Mina was born in 1994 and her mother is Martina Topley-Bird, a long-time collaborator with 'Massive Attack.' She was a musician herself and Tricky intends to finish some of the songs she left behind.

Tricky previously vowed his daughter's art will ''live on'' long after her passing.

He previously wrote on Facebook: ''I thought I knew what loss was, but now my daughter is gone I realise I had no idea what it was after all. It feels like I'm in a world that doesn't exist.

''Your words and songs will live on, I will make sure they do. I haven't had the strength to even look at a picture of you until now - people will hear your voice and songs.''