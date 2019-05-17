Trey Songz feels ''blessed and overjoyed'' to have become a father.

The 34-year-old singer - who hasn't been romantically linked with anyone in recent months - shared a picture of his newborn son, Noah, on Instagram on Thursday (16.05.19), confirming speculation he has become a dad.

He captioned a photo of the tot fast asleep in a bassinet wearing a bear-covered onesie: ''My son Noah. We are blessed and overjoyed. Peace.''

It is unclear when the baby was born or who his mother is.

Trey's post featuring his son came a few hours after he sparked speculation he had become a dad with a more cryptic Instagram photo of his hand on a baby's foot, with a simple caption of a heart emoji.

The 'Dive In' hitmaker previously admitted he has wanted to be a dad for a long time because he's always been hands-on with his younger siblings.

Speaking in 2015, he said: ''Man I want kids. I've been wanting children before you could even imagine.

''I raised all the kids in my family. My younger brother, he's 20 years old, he just had his first child. I remember when he was a child. I used to burp him change his diapers, now he got a baby, so...''

However, Trey insisted he wasn't ''in a rush'' to settle down and start a family until he found the right person.

He added: ''I'm not in a rush to do it because people think that's what should be happening in my life or that I need kids or my momma been begging me for a grand baby or any of that, I just want to make sure that it's the right decision.''