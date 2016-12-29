The Bottoms Up hitmaker, real name Tremaine Neverson, had been performing at the city's historic Joe Louis Arena on Wednesday night (28Dec16) when sound engineers reportedly threatened to cut off his microphone when he ran past his 11.30pm curfew.

In video footage from the show, posted online, the singer told fans, "They say they're gonna cut my mic off 'cause I'm taking too much time... If that happens, I love you no matter what. All I want to do is give you the best show I'm capable of giving... If a n**ga cut me off, I'm going the f**k crazy (sic)."

He then encouraged the crowd to join him in taunting the stage worker by chanting, "Go ahead and cut me off!"

Trey was then caught on camera jumping off the stage and into the audience as security staff tried to stop him as the star appeared to throw items at police officials.

According to authorities, he also hurled microphones and speakers off the stage, with one object striking a cop on the head.

He was taken into custody for malicious destruction of property and resisting arrest, and has since been charged with aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer causing injury.

A spokesperson for the prosecutor's office tells CNN Songz also "struck an officer with his fist causing a concussion".

He spent the night behind bars and was arraigned on Thursday (29Dec16), when his bail was set at $25,000 (£20,400).

The star, who has yet to comment on his legal trouble, is due to appear in court on 5 January (17).

If convicted, the singer could face jail time and significant fines.