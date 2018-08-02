Trent Reznor had a near-death experience on a flight to Las Vegas.

The Nine Inch Nails frontman was travelling from Coachella in Indio, California, to Sin City recently, with his bandmate Atticus Ross and the DJ Bassnectar - whom he was comforted by - when the aircraft suddenly descended at a high speed, and the incident has made him more weary of boarding planes.

The 53-year-old rocker recalled to The Quietus: ''Bassnectar was on the flight too and I remember him sitting next to me and I wasn't sure who he was at first. But when you have a near death experience on a plane, that changes everything.

''We may have been holding hands by the time we regained altitude.

''I never used to be conscious of it but now I'm aware that I'm in a flying tin can of potential death every time I step onto a plane.''

Meanwhile, the 'Closer' hitmaker recently admitted he still thinks about David Bowie ''all the time''.

The musician knew his recent track 'God Break Down the Door' - on which he plays saxophone - would remind people of his late friend, who died of cancer in January 2016.

He said: ''The decision to do the Bowie-esque, croony vocal was just f***ing around initially without the intent of it ever going to the outside world. And Atticus spoke up and said, 'You gotta keep that.'

''I knew it would [remind people of Bowie]. I mean, I still think about that man all the time.''

And the 'Mr. Self Destruct' rocker admitted the passing of the musical icon felt almost like a member of his own family had died and explained how the deaths of certain people in the public eye is a huge loss to society.

He said: ''Let's first talk about Anthony Bourdain. I never met him. But I liked the world with him in it better. I liked knowing he was out there in some fashion, especially in these times. That's a loss; culturally, we needed that voice.

''With Bowie, I did know him to a degree. I certainly studied his work and continued to do so.

''It felt like, 'Man, we weren't done. There's more to go. I needed you in the world.' It was like a family member almost.

''There are these people that you feel you can rely on out there - not for support necessarily, but it's good to know they're experiencing life as we're in semi-uncertain times and even when we aren't. I think about that a lot.''