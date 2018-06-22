Trent Reznor says Kanye West's album 'Ye' ''sucked''.

The Nine Inch Nails frontman has panned the rapper's seven-track LP, his first since he was hospitalised for temporary psychosis after the cancellation of his 'The Life of Pablo Tour' in 2016, and said Kanye has ''lost his f***ing mind''.

Asked for his opinion of the record - which divided the opinion of fans and critics alike - Reznor told The Guardian newspaper: ''The guy's lost his f***ing mind: that's the think-piece. His record sucked, and that's it.

''He has made great s**t; he's not in a great place right now.''

The 41-year-old hip-hop star references everything from his mental illness and drug use to marital woes and NBA player Tristan Thompson cheating on his sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian on the album.

'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star Kim recently admitted she ''cried'' and argued with Kanye when she found out he had rapped about their issues.

The 37-year-old beauty admitted she was mortified when she heard the track 'Wouldn't Leave', in which the 'Yikes' rapper claimed she rang him up screaming after she got wind of his controversial slavery remarks last month, because she felt slightly uncomfortable with everyone knowing their business.

She said: ''Did I cry about it? Did I fight about it? Yeah. That's not stuff we put on social media -- I'm not going to start tweeting what my thoughts are, but we have those moments and that was the one song that he didn't really play for me until the last minute, so I heard that last minute and it meant a lot to me. I really like that song. But yeah, we have different views sometimes, but that's my husband, you know?''

In 'Wouldn't Leave', Kanye raps: ''They say, 'Build your own,' I said, 'How, Sway?'/ I said, 'Slavery a choice,' they say, 'How, Ye?'/ Just imagine if they caught me on a wild day./ Now I'm on fifty blogs gettin' fifty calls,/ My wife callin', screamin', say, 'We 'bout to lose it all!'/ Had to calm her down 'cause she couldn't breathe/ Told her she could leave me now, but she wouldn't leave.''