Travis have announced they will perform their acclaimed album 'The Man Who' in full this September.

The Scottish indie band were shot to fame in 1999 when they released their second LP which spent nine weeks at number one in the UK album chart, selling more than three million copies and spawning a string of hits including 'Driftwood', 'Why Does It Always Rain on Me?' and 'Turn'.

Lead singer Fran Healy admitted it will be an ''emotional journey'' to revisit the songs once more when they play the album in its entirety at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall on September 8 and at the On Blackheath festival in London on September 9.

Speaking about the special shows, he said: ''Songs are like emotional bookmarks in time. When you hear a song you are transported to those times and feel strong echoes of the feelings you felt. Rarely does an album have this ability so performing 'The Man Who' is going to be a joyous occasion.''

Travis formed in 1990 and includes fellow band members Andy Dunlop, Dougie Payne and Neil Primrose.

Their third album, 'The Invisible Band,' also debuted at number one in 2001 and they have continued to release new music bringing out their eighth studio LP 'Everything At Once' last year.

Travis were influenced by Britpop legends such as Oasis, Blur and Pulp and in turn they have been credited with influencing Coldplay and Keane, who both achieved worldwide success throughout the 2000s.