The singer took to social media during the awards show telecast to blast stars like Meryl Streep and Hugh Laurie, who made political remarks during their acceptance speeches.

Tritt didn't name anyone in particular but his tweets began shortly after Streep took aim at Trump, criticising him for allegedly mocking a disabled reporter and calling on the media to hold the new leader accountable when he takes office on 20 January (17).

"Advice to all actors, musicians and entertainers: Please stick to your crafts that we all love you for and drop the political rhetoric," Travis tweeted. "Nobody cares or wants to hear what any celebrities have to say about politics. Do your craft and leave politics to the politicians."

He later added: "If you have fans who respect your talent enough to spend hard earned money to see your talent, be thankful and gracious and leave it at that."