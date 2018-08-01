Travis Scott will release his new album on Friday (03.08.18).

The 26-year-old rapper hasn't released an LP since 2016's 'Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight' but, after teasing his third collection for months, he has finally announced that he will drop his new album 'Astroworld' at the end of this week.

Speaking on Beats 1 Radio, he said: ''People have been waiting so long man, but with albums I just feel like there's no need to rush. I just want to feel comfortable, I just want to feel happy myself once it's finished.

''It feels like, I dunno how kids felt when they had to go on a field trip or some sh*t but it was so much fun doing this album that it took quite a lot.

''I just feel it [when it's done]. I don't like working on things way too long but I can go like five years, you just got to keep making different songs ... the kids are hungry.''

Travis - who welcomed his daughter Stormi into the world with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner six months ago - has admitted 'Astroworld' was always meant to be his follow on album from his first 'Rodeo' in 2015 but he rushed his second 'Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight' because he had ''loads of ideas'' he had to get out in the world.

He explained: ''Astroworld's been set in stone since 'Rodeo'. My whole idea was if you locked in to 'Rodeo', you definitely locked into 'Astroworld'.

''I'm just finishing the saga I started on my first album. This is supposed to be my second album. I had to go quick, because like I said, I had all these ideas, I just had to get off real quick, but now I'm finally back home with 'Astroworld'.''