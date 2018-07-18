Travis Scott wanted to be part of Kanye West and Kid Cudi's joint album.

The 26-year-old rapper actually wrote a verse for 'Kids See Ghosts', which dropped at the beginning of last month, and, although he is now technically related to the 'Bound 2' hitmaker, his submission didn't make the final cut of the seven-track release.

GQ magazine reporter Anthony Green - who was interviewing Travis at the time he was writing the verse - wrote in his feature: ''Travis is excited but not ecstatic. He sends the verse but he's not preoccupied by it. I want to be clear, and so does he: Travis wants to be on the album. But his musical preoccupations are firmly fixed on his next solo album: 'Astroworld', rumoured to drop later this year.''

Travis - who is dating Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian West's half-sister Kylie Jenner - has made no secret of the fact he admires Kid Cudi as he admitted during the interview that he sees the 'Day 'N' Nite' hitmaker as the late legendary Michael Jackson, who passed away in 2009 following a successful career, as ''musical equals.''

Meanwhile, Travis - who has five-month-old daughter Stormi with Kylie - previously teased that his new album will feature collaborations with Kanye and Stevie Wonder.

He said of Kanye: ''I don't even know what's going to be on it yet. I played him some joints. We're always talking. We're always working on s**t. I see him every day.''

And after meeting two of Stevie's teenage children backstage at a gig, he said: ''My next album is going to have Stevie. Well, I'm trying. We're talking.''

Travis also insisted he is on a mission to make rap less ''disposable''.

He said: ''I don't want rap to feel so disposable. I want it to start lasting again.

''That's my mission, man. I worked so hard on [first album] 'Rodeo' and [the follow up] 'Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight'. It might not have been recognised by the masses, but my fans always went hard. This year I'm on a mission to be heard.''