Travis Scott surprised a young fan with a brain tumour by inviting him backstage at his concert.

The 26-year-old rapper is believed to have been introduced to teenager Alex Pujols through producer Swizz Beatz, who is responsible for the pair meeting before the 'Antidote' hitmaker took to the stage at his own Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, on Saturday (17.11.18).

According to TMZ, Travis and Swizz - whose real name is Kasseem Dean - planned the whole thing without Alex's family knowing.

The super-fan was joined by his brother and they got to have their picture taken with the hip-hop megastar.

The gossip website reports that the teenager is set to undergo brain surgery and that his doctors at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, where he continues to receive treatment, are also considering chemotherapy.

It's not the first time Travis - who has nine-month-old daughter Stormi Webster with partner Kylie Jenner - has shown his dedicated to his fan base.

Earlier this year, the 'Goosebumps' rapper helped pay for one of his fan's mother's funeral.

Peter Valdriz reached out to the 'Butterfly Effect' hitmaker in the hope he could be one of the lucky recipients of part of the $100,000 the rapper gave away to fans on Twitter to promote his new album ('Astroworld') as he needed the money to cover the costs for his final goodbye to his beloved parent, who passed away from a brain virus.

To catch Travis' eye, Peter tweeted: ''This would definitely help with my Mom's funeral cost. It's worth a shot. $PeterValdriz #ASTROWORLD (sic)''

And one of his friends posted: ''my best homie @impistolpete33 mom just passed away just recently. This would help him a lot for his funeral cost for his mother. It would mean a lot to me if he got at least something to help him out. #ASTROWORLD this for you & Tita, Peter (sic)''

In response, Travis sent $800 via Cash App with the message: ''For not much but hope can help. Ur mom looking down on ya (sic).''

Peter then expressed his thanks to Travis, while sharing a photo with his mom, who would have celebrated her 52nd birthday on Wednesday (15.08.18).

He posted: ''Happy 52nd Bday Mom! Travis Scott @trvisXX I really want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. #RIPMOM (sic)''

And he admitted the kindness of the 'Antidote' hitmaker had helped him through a ''tough'' day.

He said: ''Knowing that someone is out there trying to help us during this difficult time means the world to us.

''I personally want to thank Travis Scott for really making a tough day for my family into a day we can cherish.''