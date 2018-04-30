Travis Scott has ''stepped up'' for Kylie Jenner since the arrival of baby Stormi.

The 'Butterfly Effect' rapper and the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' have been stronger than ever since the arrival of their daughter 12 weeks ago.

A source told People magazine: ''Kylie and Travis are doing well. They are a great family. Kylie is very in love with Travis. He is an amazing dad and loves spending time with their daughter. He has very much stepped up. He hasn't been working much and is instead focused on spending time with Kylie and Stormi.

''Kylie's family is very happy with him. He is young, but acts much more mature. After all the Tristan drama, they are especially happy that they don't have [similar problems] about Kylie. She loves being a mom and she is very happy with Travis.''

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed that Kylie and Travis have gone ''full circle''.

The insider shared: ''Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are currently in the best place they have ever been in their relationship. Things really came full circle once Stormi was born and they now have an unbreakable bond. Travis has been fully accepted into the family and everyone is in love with their little family they created.

''Travis has been helping a lot with Stormi and is obsessed with her. He helps a lot at night and makes sure Kylie is getting enough sleep, and likes to spoil Kylie with gifts so she knows she is still important.''