Travis Scott spoke with exiled NFL player Colin Kaepernick before agreeing to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show.
The 'Astroworld' rapper has faced criticism for agreeing to join Maroon 5 on stage at the flagship NFL game next month, with some stating he shouldn't perform in protest for the former San Francisco 49ers player - who was exiled from the NFL for his #TakeAKnee movement, which saw him and several other players refuse to stand during the national anthem at games in protest against police brutality and racial injustice.
However, sources told Variety that Travis had ''at least one'' phone conversation with the sportsman before he confirmed his appearance, and though they did not necessarily agree, they ended the chat with ''mutual respect and understanding.''
The 26-year-old rapper is said to have taken the stance that everyone makes a statement in their own way, and he felt the £500,000 donation he and the NFL agreed to make to non-profit social-justice organisation Dream Corps, as well as the platform of the Super Bowl, would do some good.
According to the insider, Travis refused to confirm his participation until the agreed donation was locked in.
The 'Sicko Mode' hitmaker admitted when the donation was announced that he hopes his performance can ''inspire'' and praised the work of Dream Corps., who support support economic, environmental and criminal justice innovators.
He said: ''I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in.
''I know being an artist that it's in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation. I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change.''
Big Boi will also join Maroon 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on February 3.
