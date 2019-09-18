Travis Scott has splashed out $1.6 million on a new car.

The 'Astroworld' rapper - who has 18-month-old daughter Stormi with partner Kylie Jenner - is one of just 99 people to get their hands on the rare 2018 Maybach G650 Landaulet.

The vehicle has been custom wrapped in brown to match the interior, while its kitted out with luxury extras including a mini fridge.

According to TMZ, Travis bought the vehicle a few weeks ago through Specialty Car Collection in Los Angeles, who had purchased it from well-known car collector Obi Okeke, AKA Doctor Bugatti.

The car was loaded in Austin before being shipped to the rapper in Houston.

Meanwhile, Travis recently claimed having a child hadn't impacted on his and Kylie's sex life.

Speaking as he interviewed the lip-kit mogul for Playboy magazine, 28-year-old Travis said: ''A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life, but I feel like that's the opposite of our experience.''

And Kylie agreed as she added: ''Yeah, I feel like we've definitely proven that rumour to be wrong.''

In a previously released preview for the interview, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star heaped praise on her boyfriend for showing her she can be both ''sexy'' and a ''bada** mum'' at the same time.

She said: ''You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist, and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn't mean you have loose morals or you're not a good mother. You can be sexy and still be a bada** mum.

''We think the same and have the same goals and passions in life. Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You're my best friend. Through all the ups and down that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.''