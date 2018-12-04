Rapper Travis Scott has blasted ''evil'' trolls for rumours he has cheated on Kylie Jenner, and he called for people to stop taking ''joy from s**t''.
The 26-year-old rapper - who is in a relationship with Kylie Jenner - has been forced to speak out after a blurry photo of a man who looked a lot like the star and another woman surfaced online.
Taking to his Instagram Stories, he wrote: ''Trolls always wanna create some fake s**t to destroy real love. GOING OVER BOARD TO MAKE S**T LOOK LIKE IS NOT IS EVIL.
''I hate acknowledging s**t. But quit try to take joy from s**t that's good. I pray god blocks out all evil. (sic)''
Travis then added he was going to go ''back to celebrating'' as his song 'Sicko Mode' fro the album 'Astroworld' both hit number one in the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 chart.
It comes after Travis - who has nine-month-old baby Stormi with his partner - revealed he was fulfilling his ''life goal'' by having his girlfriend and their daughter join him on tour.
He said: ''I keep Stormi on the road, she's got her own dressing room vibe, got her own bus vibe. [My] life goal [is having her be] a part of what I'm living.
''It's so hard, because I grew up in a different household where I never had a nanny or nothing like that - my parents were never on a tour - so being able to do that and figure it out at 26, it's like hard, but when you're going through it, it's like, 'Oh this is dope.'''
However, Travis admitted he is still relying on Kylie to be changing their daughter's diapers while they're all on tour.
He added: ''I've done it a couple of times, since it's my daughter. I kind of let her mom do that. She's really on it with the changing diapers.''
