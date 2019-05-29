Travis Scott's ''spontaneous'' gift for Kylie Jenner cost him over $50,000.

The 'Butterfly Effect' rapper splashed out the whopping sum on a brand new Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch for his girlfriend - with whom he shares 15-month-old daughter Stormi - and even had it customised with diamonds.

The rose gold watch alone retails at $49,600 but it was also customised by Travis, who had it covered in diamonds, ramping up its cost and value.

Sharing a video of her new bling, Kylie captioned it: ''Babe with the spontaneous gifts.''

The pair aren't shy about spending money on each after Kylie splashed out on a luxury silver Lamborghini for Travis' birthday.

Kylie also had a billboard installed to celebrate Travis' birthday on one of the busiest intersections in West Hollywood, between Santa Monica and La Cienega.

On the billboard, she wrote: ''Happy Birthday Daddy. Love, Mommy & Stormi XO. (sic)''

The brunette beauty also sent her boyfriend a giant pair of sneakers made from flowers, decorated their home with lots of balloons and even presented the 'Sicko Mode' hitmaker with a pile of gifts wrapped in personalised wrapping paper featuring Stormi's face.

Sharing photos of the balloons and wrapped gifts, Travis captioned his Instagram post: ''Going Ham all day blessed to see another year wit family and friends. Love everyone that help me in my life. Thank u God (sic)''

On her own Instagram account, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star wrote: ''watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling. my real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I'm so so proud of you. happy happy birthday. let's f**k around and have another baby.(sic)''