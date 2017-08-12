Travis Scott splashed out on a $60,000 diamond necklace for Kylie Jenner to mark her 20th birthday.
The 'Butterfly Effect' rapper purchased a luxurious piece of jewellery from jeweller Elliot Avianne a couple of weeks ago for him to present to the brunette beauty to mark her big day.
The necklace features a large blue butterfly and is made from 28 carats of diamonds, TMZ reports.
It comes after Kylie insisted she didn't want any lavish gifts to mark her birthday.
She shared: ''Usually I go on a trip every year and I like to do something special and big. This year I'm just feeling family vibes. I just want to be around my family and my friends and just do something cute.
''A jewellery holder. I needed a new something to carry my jewellery in. That's literally something random. That's the only thing I can think of.
''Other than that I really don't want anything. I don't care. I'm doing special charity things on my birthday and I like sentimental things, because the materialistic things, if I want something, I'll usually get it myself. I don't really like when people buy things for me.''
And Kylie's family reportedly approve of her romance with Travis.
An insider shared: ''Kylie and Travis are doing great. Things are so different from Tyga. There is no drama with Travis. He is a cool guy. He treats Kylie with a lot of respect and love. Kylie is very happy.''
