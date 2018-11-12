Travis Scott was so ''nervous and scared'' in the delivery room.

The 'Goosebumps' hitmaker welcomed daughter Stormi into the world nine months ago with his partner Kylie Jenner and he admits that he never realised ''he could love something so hard''.

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he said: ''That is a fact, yeah. She held it down because it was so scary. She walked me through the whole process. There's this thing called the placenta, that I've just been hearing about? Oh my god. So, I was fearful of all that. But I cut the umbilical cord. But, yeah, [Kris] held it down. Mama KJ, she's the best ... Going into it, I was nervous and scared, because we're both young. But, you know, when you first hold a baby in your arms, it's uncontrollable. I never thought I could just love something so hard, ya know? It's crazy.''

Meanwhile, Kylie previously revealed she'd love another child but insists she ''definitely isn't ready'' for another baby just yet.

She said: ''I want another baby, but when is the question, and I'm definitely not ready right this second. When I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys.''

Despite this, Kylie was happy to admit that she'd love to have another daughter with Travis.

Discussing potential baby names, she explained: ''I haven't found anything I love love, but I definitely want another girl, hopefully. And I want her to have a feminine name.''

And the star recently revealed that she loves seeing Travis and Stormi interacting with each other.

She said: ''They have this crazy connection and she's definitely a daddy's girl. It's cute to watch. When dad's around, I'm not even there. It's like she doesn't see me, but it's cool.''