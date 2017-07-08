Travis Scott reportedly ''requested'' to perform at Wireless on Saturday (08.07.17) so that he didn't have to cross paths with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner's ex-partner.

The 25-year-old rapper didn't want to rub shoulders with fellow musician Tyga - who will take to the main stage at the event in Finsbury Park, North London on Sunday (09.07.17) afternoon - and so is believed to have asked for his set to take place the day before to avoid any potential conflict.

Kylie watched from the side of the stage as her beau performed, and was joined by her sister Kendall Jenner and close friend Bella Hadid, who's former partner The Weeknd is also due to perform on Sunday.

A source exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Travis Scott wanted to be separated from Tyga and The Weeknd so that Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner could come.''

The 'Goosebumps' hitmaker began dating the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star at the beginning of March, but tongues didn't start wagging until April when they were spotted getting cosy at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.

A source said recently: ''Travis' family loved Kylie, they think she's a total sweetheart.

''They love that she is so successful in her own right, it makes them confident that she's with Travis for all the right reasons, and that she's not using him for fame.''

The 19-year-old star split from Tyga following three years of on and off dating, and despite his efforts to try and win her back, she's not interested and has proved that by getting matching butterfly tattoos with Travis.

An insider explained: ''All his attempts to make Kylie jealous have fallen flat and she's not bitten at all. Tyga's pretty much kicking himself for messing up and for not keeping Kylie, she's definitely going to be the 'one that got away' for him.''

Kylie previously had a 'T' tattoo in honour of Tyga, 27, etched on her body, but recently had it turned into 'La' to resemble Los Angeles to prove she's no longer hung up on him.

Bella, on the other hand, split from The Weeknd earlier this year following two years of dating and he has since gone on to date Justin Bieber's ex Selena Gomez.