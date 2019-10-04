Travis Scott has released his first single since his split from Kylie Jenner.

The 'Astroworld' singer unveiled his new song 'Highest in the Room', which features some lyrics which fans believe is referencing his relationship woes with Kylie.

He raps: ''She saw my eyes, she know I'm gone / I see some things that you might fear / I'm doing a show, I'll be back soon / That ain't what she wanna hear.''

Meanwhile, Kylie recently took to social media to insist her and Travis are on ''great terms'' following their recent split and they are still really good friends and their ''main focus right now'' is their 20-month-old daughter Stormi.

Taking to her Twitter account, the 22-year-old reality TV star - who has remained silent on the split speculation until now - said: ''Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority. (sic)''

The Kylie Cosmetics founder felt the need to comment on her love life after a report began to circulate just hours after her split from Travis suggesting that she had been secretly meeting her ex-boyfriend Tyga at a music studio at 2am.

She fumed: ''The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is.

''There was no ''2am date with Tyga''. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at. (sic)''

Kylie and Travis tried to make it work but just couldn't get back to the way they used to be.

An insider said recently: ''They have split for now and are living apart. Travis moved out a couple of weeks ago and lives at his own house. Stormi will continue to live with Kylie. They are both great parents and will co-parent. They don't want their split to affect Stormi too much.

''As soon as they felt they couldn't figure out their issues, they decided to separate so their disagreements won't affect Stormi.''