Travis Scott, Rage Against The Machine, and Frank Ocean are to headline Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival next year.

The music festival's bosses have confirmed the full line-up for the spectacle, which will take place across back-to-back weekends on April 10th to the 12th, and 17th to the 19th 2020 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Rage will headline the event on Friday 10th and 17th, with Calvin Harris, Big Sean, Lewis Capaldi, Charli XCX, and Rex Orange County also on the bill for those days.

Travis will be the main act on the two Saturdays, April 11th and 18th, after the likes of Disclosure, Thom Yorke, Danny Elfman, Black Coffee, Carly Rae Jepsen, Hot Chip, and 21 Savage have all performed.

And Frank will close the first and second weekends of the festival on Sunday April 12th and 19th.

Beforehand, Lana Del Rey, FKA Twigs, Fatboy Slim, Lil Nas X, Duck Sauce, Daniel Caesar, and Marina will also play.

The first weekend of the festival is already sold out, and a pre-sale for the second weekend will take place on Monday (06.01.20)

In November last year, it was revealed Rage would reunite for a 2020 tour - after they last performed together in 2011 - and they shared the two dates they will be playing at Coachella.

A post on their Instagram account read: ''El Paso, TX March 26, 2020

''Las Cruces, NM March 28, 2020

''Phoenix, AZ March 30, 2020

''Indio, CA April 10, 2020

''Indio, CA April 17, 2020 (sic)''