Travis Scott ﻿is planning to launch his own range of smoking accessories.

The 26-year-old rapper has filed paperwork to release his own Astroworld brand of pipes, hookah and bong devices to be used with tobacco, TMZ reports.

The move comes just two months after the 'Antidote' career also filed paperwork for the rights to the brand name 'S.P.A.C.E' for commercial use.

Travis was looking to use the term as a label on a range of merchandise, along with the terms 'S.P.A.C.E 1991' and 'S.P.A.C.E 2001', and was reportedly looking to produce branded clothing, cosmetics, jewellery, fragrances, non-alcoholic drinks and an online store for customers to browse and buy from.

Meanwhile, the money from the extra ventures may come in useful for Travis because Tommy Lee has told him to ''lawyer up'' after accusing the 'Goosebumps' rapper of ripping off his stage design.

The drummer used roller coaster set whilst on tour in 2011 when he did a 360-degree loop whilst strapped to his drum set, and has now claimed Travis stole his design for his current 'Astroworld' shows as his amusement park staging comes complete with a roller coaster and a ferris wheel.

In a rant posted to Instagram on Thursday (29.11.18), Tommy wrote: ''Just found out this f***ing idiot @trvisxx or someone on his team ripped off the 360 AND The Crüecifly! WTF!! Get an original idea bro...(swipe to see who did this s**t first) BRB there's more....

''ANNNNND not one rip off but TWO. DOPE. I get copying is a form of flattery, but this is just straight ripping off my s**t. What do you guys think??? #crüecifly (sic)

''And the plot thickens! After I and our production crew created the 360 and Crüecifly, We hired a company called SGPS in Las Vegas to create it. WELLLLL GUESS WHO'S DOING TRAVIS'S SET DESIGN???? F***ing SGPS! So all u mothaf***as tellin me I'm not right can f**k off (sic)''

However, Travis' attorney Laurie L. Soriano has already fired back at Tommy with a statement claiming there's ''no legal basis'' for his claims, as the rapper already acquired ''all rights'' to the equipment from the owner of the system.

Laurie said: ''Tommy didn't invent the concept of a roller coaster on stage and there's no legal basis for his accusatory outburst. The actual creator and owner of the system has granted Travis all rights to use that equipment to complement his original stage design.''