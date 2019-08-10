Travis Scott paid tribute to his ''superhuman wifey'' Kylie Jenner on her 22nd birthday.

The 'Astroworld' rapper posted a sweet message for his girlfriend - with whom he shares 18-month-old Stormi - as he admitted ''everyday is the best the day with her there''.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Happy Bday Wifey everyday I watch u grow more into this amazing superhuman everyday is the best the day with u here may God continue shine on you. Happy fcking Bday love ya !!! (sic)''

Kylie was gifted jewellery by Travis for her birthday.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star showed off the beautiful silver diamond-encrusted chain necklace, inspired by the logo of her company, Kylie Cosmetics, featuring the famous lip drip logo on her Instagram stories.

She captioned the post, ''Omg,'' alongside a pink heart emoji and a shocked face and a heart eyes emoji.

Kylie and Travis have been vacationing in Italy for her birthday, with the pair reportedly renting out a luxury yacht to use for a big party for the big day.

She is said to haven rented the $250 million yacht to hold her birthday bash on. The luxurious 300-foot yacht is set to take her, her famous family - including half-sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian, as well as sister Kylie Jenner, and mum Kris Jenner - and her friends to the Mediterranean on the big day.

The necklace isn't the only luxurious gift Travis has bought as he filled Kylie's home with roses.

In a video shared by the lip kit mogul, roses can be seen completely covering the floor in her home, while Stormi crawls through the petals in the corner of the frame.

The beauty captioned the video: ''My house is covered in ROSES! @travisscott and it's not even my birthday yet!!!!! Omg (sic)''