Travis Scott loves to ''spoil his daughter rotten''.

The 26-year-old rapper recently splashed out on a diamond necklace for his 12-month-old daughter Stormi, whom he has with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, and sources have now said the lavish gift isn't a rare occurrence, as the 'Sicko Mode' hitmaker is always spoiling his tot.

An insider told Us Weekly magazine: ''He is a very hands-on dad and engaged. He spoils his daughter rotten and absolutely loves her to death and would do anything to make her life the best that it can be.''

The comments come after 21-year-old 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star Kylie posted a video of Stormi wearing her new bling on social media over the weekend.

In the video, Stormi is walking around in a black outfit with the diamond necklace on, and Kylie can be heard off-camera saying: ''Look what your daddy got you, girl. You're just too cute.''

And Travis previously gushed over his daughter on his own social media accounts after she celebrated her first birthday on February 1.

He wrote: ''It's my queen, my heart, my air, my everything. Stormi's birthday today. I love u so much baby. The smartest and loving baby ever. Ur spirit keeps me going every day, me and your mommy love u and can't wait to share more beautiful days with u. Happy bdayy Stormiii let's rage. (sic)''

Meanwhile, sources recently revealed the couple were keen to have another baby ''sooner rather than later''.

They said: ''They want another baby. Travis has been adjusting his work schedule so he can spend as much time [as possible] with Kylie and Stormi. There will definitely be another baby sooner rather than later. Kylie wants a big family. [Travis] bends over backwards to cater to Kylie and Stormi.''