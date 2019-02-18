Travis Scott loves to ''spoil his daughter rotten'', as he recently splashed out on a diamond necklace for the 12-month-old tot.
Travis Scott loves to ''spoil his daughter rotten''.
The 26-year-old rapper recently splashed out on a diamond necklace for his 12-month-old daughter Stormi, whom he has with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, and sources have now said the lavish gift isn't a rare occurrence, as the 'Sicko Mode' hitmaker is always spoiling his tot.
An insider told Us Weekly magazine: ''He is a very hands-on dad and engaged. He spoils his daughter rotten and absolutely loves her to death and would do anything to make her life the best that it can be.''
The comments come after 21-year-old 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star Kylie posted a video of Stormi wearing her new bling on social media over the weekend.
In the video, Stormi is walking around in a black outfit with the diamond necklace on, and Kylie can be heard off-camera saying: ''Look what your daddy got you, girl. You're just too cute.''
And Travis previously gushed over his daughter on his own social media accounts after she celebrated her first birthday on February 1.
He wrote: ''It's my queen, my heart, my air, my everything. Stormi's birthday today. I love u so much baby. The smartest and loving baby ever. Ur spirit keeps me going every day, me and your mommy love u and can't wait to share more beautiful days with u. Happy bdayy Stormiii let's rage. (sic)''
Meanwhile, sources recently revealed the couple were keen to have another baby ''sooner rather than later''.
They said: ''They want another baby. Travis has been adjusting his work schedule so he can spend as much time [as possible] with Kylie and Stormi. There will definitely be another baby sooner rather than later. Kylie wants a big family. [Travis] bends over backwards to cater to Kylie and Stormi.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.