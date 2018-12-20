Travis Scott won't let anything get in the way of ''Stormi time''.

The 26-year-old rapper - who has 10-month-old daughter Stormi with his partner Kylie Jenner - dedicates at least once a week, every Saturday, to be with his daughter, even if he's away on tour.

He said: ''We don't let nothing come over Stormi time. Stormi Saturdays. We don't f**k around with those. Even with me on tour, Stormi pulls up. She'll travel. She got more stamps on her passport than a lot of motherf***ers.''

And the 'Goosebumps' hitmaker admits that when he found out Kylie was pregnant, he wanted a son but when Stormi was born, he was very happy.

He added to the January issue of Rolling Stone magazine: ''At first I was like, 'Man, I need a son.' When we found out it was a girl, I was like, 'Huhhh.' But after a while I was like, 'Yo, this might be the illest thing that ever happened.' And when Stormi was born, I was like, 'Life is fire, bro.'''

Meanwhile, Travis recently admitted he was so ''nervous and scared'' in the delivery room but he never realised ''he could love something so hard''.

He said: ''That is a fact, yeah. She held it down because it was so scary. She walked me through the whole process. There's this thing called the placenta, that I've just been hearing about? Oh my god. So, I was fearful of all that. But I cut the umbilical cord. But, yeah, [Kris] held it down. Mama KJ, she's the best ... Going into it, I was nervous and scared, because we're both young. But, you know, when you first hold a baby in your arms, it's uncontrollable. I never thought I could just love something so hard, ya know? It's crazy.''