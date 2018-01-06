Travis Scott's next album could feature Kanye West and Stevie Wonder.

25-year-old rapper-producer is currently working on his latest record 'Astroworld' and he revealed that he has played some of his material for Kanye and is talking to Stevie about collaborating.

Speaking about Kanye, he told Billboard: ''I don't even know what's going to be on it yet. I played him some joints. We're always talking. We're always working on s**t. I see him every day.''

And after meeting two of Stevie's teenage children backstage at a gig, he said: ''My next album is going to have Stevie. Well, I'm trying. We're talking.''

Travis also insisted he is on a mission to make rap less ''disposable''.

He said: ''I don't want rap to feel so disposable. I want it to start lasting again.

''That's my mission, man. I worked so hard on [first album] 'Rodeo' and [the follow up] 'Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight'. It might not have been recognised by the masses, but my fans always went hard. This year I'm on a mission to be heard.''

And Travis revealed he doesn't care about singles but is more concerned with making great albums.

He said: ''I don't try to make [music] for anybody else. I don't really do singles.''

Sylvia Rhone, president of his label, Epic Records added: ''Unlike a lot of artists who think it's just about putting out commercial records, Travis was always true to himself. He was always less concerned about radio hits. He embraced his core fans.''