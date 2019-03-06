Travis Scott hailed Kylie Jenner as a ''queen'' after she became the youngest person to be a self-made billionaire.

The 'Butterfly Effect' hitmaker has praised his partner, after it was revealed by Forbes that she is the world's youngest self-made billionaire.

Alongside a photograph for Forbes magazine, Travis simply captioned it: ''QUEEN''

The 21-year-old reality star had previously insisted she ''didn't expect'' to be so successful when she launched her beauty business Kylie Cosmetics - which Forbes magazine values at at least $900 million - four years ago.

She told the financial publication: ''I didn't expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good. That's a nice pat on the back. It's the power of social media. I had such a strong reach before I was able to start anything.''

Travis has been proving his loyalty to Kylie as of late and even deleted his Instagram to prove his love. The couple have been the subject of rumours about the state of their relationship after Travis was allegedly caught chatting to other girls in his Instagram direct messages but he opted to close down his account on the photo-sharing site to show it wasn't anything untoward. Sources told TMZ that he is flying back in between his tour dates to be with Kylie and their daughter Stormi more often.

The rapper would like to get married to Kylie ''soon'' but he wants to make sure that he will ''propose in a fire way'' first.

He said: ''We was just two kids, f***ing around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don't know if it's real or a fling. Then the second week you're like, 'Whoa, I'm still talking to her, she's responding, I'm responding. We ain't run out of a thing to say.' And it got to a point where I was like, 'I need her with me to operate. She's that one.' We'll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up - I gotta propose in a fire way.''