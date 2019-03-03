Travis Scott shouted ''love you wifey'' for his girlfriend Kylie Jenner as he returned to the stage after a rocky week for the pair.
Travis Scott shouted he ''loved'' Kylie Jenner as he returned to the stage.
The rapper screamed ''love you wifey'' at the end of his Astroworld concert at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night (02.03.19) in New York after a tough week for the pair, where they have been rocked by cheating rumours.
Travis had previously revealed how he'd like to get married to Kylie ''soon'' but he wanted to ''propose in a fire way'' first.
He shared: ''We was just two kids, f***ing around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don't know if it's real or a fling. Then the second week you're like, 'Whoa, I'm still talking to her, she's responding, I'm responding. We ain't run out of a thing to say.' And it got to a point where I was like, 'I need her with me to operate. She's that one.' We'll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up - I gotta propose in a fire way.''
And Travis thinks there is a big misconception about how ''real'' Kylie is just because she is so famous and is a reality star.
He shared: ''People don't understand how real my girl is. How ill she is. They have assumptions, bulls**t-ass remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro. She's a Tim Burton fan, which is fire. Wes Anderson fan, which is fire. I like to just go outside and walk. Knowing a girl that famous, you'd think she's like, 'I need to go send somebody to do this for me,' or 'I need 15 motherf***ers around me,' but we just walk out the crib. Me, I hate cameras. I don't like people in my business. Going into a situation like that, you'd think it would be a whole public fest. You never know. 'Maybe she's into all the photos, or worried about this and that.' And then you realise she is normal as possible. I realised what really mattered to her, which is none of this s**t. She's the coolest motherf***er of all time.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.