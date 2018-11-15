Travis Scott is fulfilling his ''life goal'' by having his girlfriend Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi join him on tour.

The 26-year-old rapper is currently touring North America on his 'Astroworld' tour, and has said the fact that he's able to bring Kylie, 21, and Stormi, nine months, with him is a dream come true.

He said: ''I keep Stormi on the road, she's got her own dressing room vibe, got her own bus vibe. [My] life goal [is having her be] a part of what I'm living.

''It's so hard, because I grew up in a different household where I never had a nanny or nothing like that - my parents were never on a tour - so being able to do that and figure it out at 26, it's like hard, but when you're going through it, it's like, 'Oh this is dope.'''

But having Stormi around doesn't mean he's going to be changing any more diapers on the road, as he says 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star Kylie is ''really on it'' with the task.

He added: ''I've done it a couple of times, since it's my daughter. I kind of let her mom do that. She's really on it with the changing diapers.''

Travis is, however, learning to be a more ''selfless'' human thanks to his new role as a father.

Speaking to E! News, he said: ''You cut a lot of stuff out so that Stormi can have her best life, illest, illest time.''

His comments come after he previously said he was ''nervous and scared'' in the delivery room when Kylie gave birth to their daughter.

The 'Goosebumps' hitmaker said: ''That is a fact, yeah. She held it down because it was so scary. She walked me through the whole process. There's this thing called the placenta, that I've just been hearing about? Oh my god. So, I was fearful of all that. But I cut the umbilical cord. But, yeah, [Kris] held it down. Mama KJ, she's the best ... Going into it, I was nervous and scared, because we're both young. But, you know, when you first hold a baby in your arms, it's uncontrollable. I never thought I could just love something so hard, ya know? It's crazy.''