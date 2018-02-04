Travis Scott says there is a ''new rager in town'' after his daughter was born.

The 'Butterfly Effect' hitmaker's partner Kylie Jenner gave birth to the couple's first child on Thursday (01.02.18) and Travis is overjoyed by the baby's arrival.

He wrote on Twitter: ''2.1.18 ... 4 ever ... New rager in town. !!! (sic)''

Messages of support flooded in for the star, with Twitter soon filling with congratulatory messages for the pair.

Kylie took to social media earlier to reveal she had given birth to a baby girl as she explained why she was off social media for so long.

She shared in a post on Instagram: ''I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and health way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness. Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn't wait to share this blessing. I've never felt love and happiness like this I could burst. Thank you for understanding.''