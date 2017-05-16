Travis Scott has released three new songs on Soundcloud, which are titled 'Butterfly Effect', 'Green & Purple', which features Playboi Cartl, and 'A Man'.
The 25-year-old rapper - whose full name is Jacques Webster Junior - dropped three new tracks titled 'Butterfly Effect', 'Green & Purple', which features Playboi Cartl, and 'A Man', on the streaming site Soundcloud on Monday (15.05.17).
The 'Butterfly Effect' features the lyrics: ''For this life I cannot change.''
Whilst his other single 'A man' repeats the chorus: ''Got a code on my doors can't get in between.
''No way in, no way out cos you do or die ... when I roll it's suicide.
''You got to watch, a man.''
Travis also teased the news he was releasing new music on social media, as he uploaded a string of artistry on his Instagram account.
One image of him sitting in a black sports car, with the words ''Butterfly Effect'' emblazoned on the door, was captioned: ''Travisscott.com (sic)'' followed by the butterfly emoji.
Travis - who signed to Epic Records in 2012 - released his album 'Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight' in 2016 and has since embarked on his Birds Eye Tour, which has caused a stir as he was reportedly arrested on Saturday (13.05.17) at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion for allegedly ''inciting a riot''.
And the artist has acknowledge his tour has been ''crazy'' and he is surprised by the response he has received.
Speaking previously about his current string of concerts, he said: ''It's crazy. I'm not going to lie, the vibrations might be more ultra than what I expected. First of all it's a new set for me, and it's a way bigger show, it's like, playing for way more people. It's, like, whoa. I never knew this many people with the s**t. And down to rage. I get surprised every time. I'm honestly curious to see how this Houston show goes.''
Travis has revealed he feels like a ''fan'' of himself when he takes to the stage to perform. ]
He added: ''I always just put myself in the fan's shoes, that's my whole thing. So if I was a fan right now, would I be hyped? Is this how I want to feel? I'm a fan of myself when I'm on stage, which is crazy. So I try to look at myself, like, if I was watching me, I got to be entertaining.''
