Travis Scott has reportedly dislocated his knee.

The 28-year-old rapper may need to have surgery to correct his injured patellar tendon after he landed wrong while jumping up and down during his performance at New York's Rolling Loud Festival over the weekend.

A source told TMZ.com that the 'Antisocial' hitmaker went to see orthopaedic specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache this week at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, California, where he diagnosed him with a stretch or tear in the knee.

Although they've discussed surgery, doctors would like to wait another day or so before deciding if surgery is necessary or whether it could heal on its own.

However, Travis is hoping they will decide to do the operation as he wants to heal as quickly as possible so that he can perform and play basketball again.

The rapper has had a pretty rough ride recently as he's also just split from his partner Kylie Jenner, with whom he has 21-month-old daughter Stormi.

It's believed part of the reason the couple decided to part ways was because they had conflicting views on whether to expand their family.

An insider said: ''[Kylie] wanted to have a second baby [but Travis] did not.''

Friends of the pair are convinced they will ''get back together'' eventually, but for now are spending time apart as they both have ''different lifestyles.''

The insider explained: ''They are very, very in love, but she's 22, and her whole life is Stormi and her business and her family. She's not wanting to be a normal rapper's wife. He's still young and at the recording studio late. She usually goes to bed early. They have different lifestyles.

''During the day, she is all about Stormi. Kylie is young with endless energy. She has help, but she also loves being a mom. She is very involved with Stormi. She always seems the happiest when she is with her daughter.''

But, in the meantime, the pair are focusing on co-parenting.

A source said recently: ''They were still on a break but are great at co-parenting Stormi. Since Travis has some shows and is travelling, Kylie has Stormi more [often], but Travis is always in touch with her when he's on the road.

''Kylie and Travis are both young, but they are very mature and have been handling parenting post breakup really well. Kylie and Travis don't want any drama, and are on the same page of keeping Stormi happy.''