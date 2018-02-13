Travis Scott is reportedly a changed man since becoming a father.

The 25-year-old rapper - who recently pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct for his behaviour at a concert in Arkansas last May - welcomed daughter Stormi Webster with girlfriend Kylie Jenner on February 1, and Travis has been in an extremely positive mood ever since.

The friends of the musician told TMZ that he is ''laughing a lot, and much calmer than usual''.

Travis is also said to have been inspired by Stormi and has begun working on new music.

But the devoted dad is being extremely selective about agreeing to any gigs, because he wants to stay close to his new family.

One insider said: ''Only serious cash will pry him away from his baby girl.''

Travis was back in his hometown of Missouri City, Texas, at the weekend, where the mayor presented him with the Key to the City in recognition of his musical accomplishments.

But Travis is said to have spent every spare moment FaceTiming with Kylie and their new baby, Stormi.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Travis has adopted a hands-on approach to parenthood.

A source previously said: ''Kylie and Travis are a good team. Travis is able to do his own thing during the day as well, but he helps Kylie out at night. He has cut down on work and only has a few shows coming up.''

The arrival of Stormi represents a positive change for the rapper, who was arrested last May following his gig at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, Arkanas, where he encouraged fans to storm the stage.

Travis was originally charged with inciting a riot, disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of a minor during the concert.

But his lawyers negotiated a plea bargain which saw him admitting to disorderly conduct.