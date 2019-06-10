Travis Scott has announced a one-off London show.

The 'Butterfly Effect' rapper will bring his acclaimed 'Astroworld - Wish You Were Here' live show to The O2 arena on July 16, with very special guests set to join the 27-year-old superstar at the concert.

Travis' third studio album 'Astroworld' - which was released last August - led to the US musician completing an extensive North American tour, performing at the MTV VMAs (Video Music Awards) and host his very own Astroworld Festival in his home city of Houston, Texas.

It featured collaborations with the likes of Drake, Kid Cudi, Frank Ocean, James Blake and The Weekend.

Meanwhile, the hip-hop star recently revealed that fellow rappers Cudi, Kanye West - who is married to his partner Kylie Jenner's half sister Kim Kardashian West - and Pharrell Williams are among his biggest inspirations.

The 'SICKO MODE' hitmaker - who has 12-month-old daughter Stormi Webster with 22-year-old beauty mogul and reality star Kylie - shared: ''One of my idols is Kid Cudi and the way he tells his stories about how he felt as a kid growing up, like where he's from. I related to that. I adopted my own form of storytelling - whether it's through melodies or through raps or both. And as a producer too, just studying other fire producers - Pete Rock, Kanye, Pharrell - I was always into mixing different genres. I wasn't stuck solely in one field.''

Tickets for Travis' show at The O2 go on sale on Friday (14.06.19) from at 10am at livenation.co.uk