Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been postponed until October amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

The iconic music festival was expected to take place between April 10 and 12 and April 17 and 19, but it has now been put back to October over fears about the spreading of the flu-like disease.

In a statement, they said: ''At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns. While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously. We urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials. Coachella will now take place on October 9, 10 and 11 and October 16, 17 and 18, 2020. Stagecoach will take place on October 23, 24 and 25, 2020. All purchases for the April dates will be honoured for the rescheduled October dates. Purchasers will be notified by Friday, March 13 on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you in the desert this fall.''

For the April dates, Travis Scott, Rage Against The Machine, and Frank Ocean were expected to headline the event, which takes place annually at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Rage was expected to headline the event on Friday 10 and 17, with Calvin Harris, Big Sean, Lewis Capaldi, Charli XCX, and Rex Orange County also on the bill for those days. Travis was named as the main act on the two Saturdays, April 11 and 18, after the likes of Disclosure, Thom Yorke, Danny Elfman, Black Coffee, Carly Rae Jepsen, Hot Chip, and 21 Savage have all performed, whilst Frank was going to close the first and second weekends of the festival on Sunday April 12 and 19.