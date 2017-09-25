Travis Barker's solo album features Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa and more.

The 41-year-old Blink 182 drummer has revealed he has almost completed his new record featuring some of the biggest hip-hop stars of all time.

He said: ''I am 70 per cent done with my new solo album. The next part, the most important piece, is for me to go play drums on it now.

''We've got the programming, I've made all of the beats, the second step was to get all of the artists and find out which artists sound great on which beats.

''The third step is me playing drums on it, mixing it and then putting it out.''

Asked about who features on it, he told Rhythm Magazine: ''I can mention some of the guests. I have Lil Wayne, Young Jeezy, Run The Jewels, Wiz Khalifa, Kendrick, Jay 305, YG, Anderson Paak, The Game, Problem ...I have a lot of guests! I have a lot and I am still writing right now.''

The heavily-tattooed hunk also revealed he wants to start a jazz project after his hip-hop record is out.

Once the 'All The Small Things' trio - completed by Mark Hoppus and Matt Skiba - have some downtime, he'd like to ''exercise'' his passion for the genre as he admits being behind the drum kit all the time doesn't give him the chance to experiment with making music much.

He said: ''When all is said and done, I would love to do a jazz project. That would be so much fun.

''Or even now if I had time, but there hasn't been a lot of time.

''I would love to do that, I just love playing anything.

''When I get off this tour I will just beg to do something different. I love switching it up.

''Even while I'm out here, I feel like Blink shows are a test of endurance, precision and power.

''Whereas I don't always get to exercise, and I think it is like this for a lot of drummers, I don't get to exercise a lot of the other.''