Travis Barker has said he's ''healthier'' now than he was before his involvement in a plane crash in 2008 which killed four people and left him severely injured.
The 41-year-old musician was involved in the terrifying ordeal which killed four people almost a decade ago, and although the experience left him with critical injuries - including severe burns to more than 65 percent of his body - he says he's defied his doctors by improving his health drastically.
He said: ''The doctors said, 'You're probably going to be on most of these drugs for the rest of your life because you went through such a horrific experience, and you're dealing with bipolar disorder. You'll probably never play drums again, you'll never run again.'
''Then the challenge was in my mind just to prove them wrong. I had to wean myself off of every drug, start playing the drums immediately, run, and then I became even healthier than I ever was before the plane accident.''
The Blink 182 drummer - who has 13-year-old son Landon and 11-year-old daughter Alabama with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler - admitted to using recreational drugs prior to the crash, but now says he prefers to ''get a high'' from exercising and keeping healthy.
He told American talk show 'The Doctors': ''I get a high off of boxing, and recording, recording music. I'm healthier than I was when I was 20 years old. I'm 41 now and I'm 10 times healthier.''
Meanwhile, the 'What's My Age Again?' hitmaker previously said his recovery process was ''hell'', after undergoing a whopping 27 operations.
He said: ''I stayed in burn centres for the next four months. That feels like hell.''
And since the crash the star - who was one of only two people to survive the incident - has had a fear of flying.
Speaking in 2015 he said: ''Right now, flying is a no. Planes kill people.''
