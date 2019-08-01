Blink-182's new EP will feature Pharrell Williams and Lil Uzi Vert.

The chart-topping band - which features Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, and Matt Skiba - will release their album 'Nine' in September but they are also planning an EP next year.

Mark told Alt105.7: ''That is the plan - we have a lot of stuff that we didn't put on the record that we kind of set aside for an EP after the album comes out.

''It's some collaborations - we did a track with Pharrell and Lil Uzi Vert, and we have some other stuff in the works as well that we're planning on putting out.''

The band have not released an album since 'California' in 2016, but Mark insists their new music will be much more frequent.

He said: ''The whole idea with Blink now is to keep writing, keep recording, keep putting out music - I think that it's really exciting to live in this age where you can kind of record and release music very easily.''

Travis previously insisted that their new record will have the same ''vibe'' as their 2003 self-titled debut, in that ''anything goes''.

He said: ''It's kind of anything goes.

''It's the same vibe that was going on when we did [2003 eponymous album] self-titled.

''Literally, anything goes.

''I think we're creating one of the most important Blink albums. I'm really proud of it.''