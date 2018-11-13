Michael J. Fox reveals how his wife's resignation to his problems made him stop drinking.

The 'Back To The Future' star turned to alcohol when he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in the 1990s, but Tracy Pollan's lack of anger made him realise things needed to change.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', he said: ''One time I woke up with a hangover and I expected Tracy to be made at me.

''And [she] wasn't angry. She was just bored and that to me was more frightening than everything.''

The 57-year-old actor - who married his wife in 1988 - was diagnosed in 1992 after showing symptoms of the disease the previous year, and went public with his health issues in 1998.

Now, father-of-four Michael has opened up about how he has managed to battle on his down days as he faces the disease.

He revealed: ''I'm really into acceptance, and acceptance means you resign to something. But you have to recognise it is what it is.

''Deal with it and move on. And when you do that, you can keep it in check -- it is what it is. Ninety-nine percent of the rest of my life is not Parkinson's, it's other stuff and that keeps me busy and I don't feel sorry for myself.''

Meanwhile, Michael previously admitted he always sees the funny side of the tremors he experiences.

He explained: ''The truth is that on most days, there comes a point where I literally can't stop laughing at my own symptoms.

''Just the other morning I come into the kitchen. I pour a cup - a little trouble there. Then I put both hands around the cup. She's watching. 'Can I get that for you, dear?' 'Nah, I got it!'

''Then I begin this trek across the kitchen. It starts off bad. Only gets worse. Hot java's sloshing onto my hands, onto the floor.''