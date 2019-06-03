Tracy Morgan has agreed to front the 2019 ESPY Awards in July.
Tracy Morgan will host this year's ESPYs.
The 50-year-old comedian has agreed to front the 2019 Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards on July 10 as some of the biggest names in the industry gather to commemorate this past year in sports.
Tracy said in a statement: I am very excited to be hosting The ESPYS. I hope my Uncle Sidney Poitier is there with my biological father Tony Dorsett and my second cousin Herschel Walker. And Bo Jackson I want my two dollars back!''
The '30 Rock' star follows in the footsteps of last year's host Danica Patrick - who was the first woman to front the awards - after bosses decided his ''effortlessly funny'' demeanour and passion for sports would make him a good signing.
ESPYs executive producer Maura Mandt said: ''Tracy is effortlessly funny and deeply passionate about sports. He's a natural choice to host The ESPYS and we're thrilled to have him. Few people can own a room like Tracy Morgan, and I can't wait to see what he has in store for the show.''
Tracy has come a long way since 2014 when he was severely injured after the limousine bus he was travelling in was hit by a Walmart truck.
In 2017, Tracey admitted the accident had inspired him to continue his stand-up comedy career.
He said: ''I got hit by a truck, it was a great story. So that's what happened. I had a story to tell.
''When anything ever bad happened to me I made it funny and I turned it good. This was a bad thing that happened to me.
''I wanted to tell my story, but I also want to continue my stand-up career because all the great things that ever happened to me in my life came through stand-up.''
Tracy - who has three sons Gitrid, Malcolm, and Tracy, Jr from his first marriage and five-year-old daughter Maven with wife Megan Woolover - also claimed the accident taught him his purpose in life is to ''spread love''.
He said: ''It doesn't cost nothing to be nice. I know my purpose in this world is to spread love. I love you and you can't do nothing about it.''
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
It's safe to say that most kids experience some kind of big fight in the...
This blending of the stoner bromance with the Christmas comedy works surprisingly well, layering gross-out...
Alice Eckle is a roller-skating waitress deeply in love with Indiana State Trooper Scott. Before...
Chris Rock has essentially written and directed a film based on one of his own...
Andre Allen has been voted the Funniest Man in America in his illustrious career as...
A triumph on a variety of levels, this staggeringly detailed stop-motion animation has a wonderfully...
Eggs is a young boy living in the dairy loving, wealthy town of Cheesbridge. He...
The Boxtrolls are odd underground creatures that wear cardboard boxes as if they were shells....
Eggs is a young orphaned boy who had possibly the most unusual upbringing one could...
Blu and Jewel's babies are growing up fast and developing an eagerness to learn about...
Jonathan is a young cop with a loving wife and small daughter. He enjoys his...
A lively South American beat infuses this colourful animated romp. The filmmakers make the most...