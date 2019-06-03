Tracy Morgan will host this year's ESPYs.

The 50-year-old comedian has agreed to front the 2019 Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards on July 10 as some of the biggest names in the industry gather to commemorate this past year in sports.

Tracy said in a statement: I am very excited to be hosting The ESPYS. I hope my Uncle Sidney Poitier is there with my biological father Tony Dorsett and my second cousin Herschel Walker. And Bo Jackson I want my two dollars back!''

The '30 Rock' star follows in the footsteps of last year's host Danica Patrick - who was the first woman to front the awards - after bosses decided his ''effortlessly funny'' demeanour and passion for sports would make him a good signing.

ESPYs executive producer Maura Mandt said: ''Tracy is effortlessly funny and deeply passionate about sports. He's a natural choice to host The ESPYS and we're thrilled to have him. Few people can own a room like Tracy Morgan, and I can't wait to see what he has in store for the show.''

Tracy has come a long way since 2014 when he was severely injured after the limousine bus he was travelling in was hit by a Walmart truck.

In 2017, Tracey admitted the accident had inspired him to continue his stand-up comedy career.

He said: ''I got hit by a truck, it was a great story. So that's what happened. I had a story to tell.

''When anything ever bad happened to me I made it funny and I turned it good. This was a bad thing that happened to me.

''I wanted to tell my story, but I also want to continue my stand-up career because all the great things that ever happened to me in my life came through stand-up.''

Tracy - who has three sons Gitrid, Malcolm, and Tracy, Jr from his first marriage and five-year-old daughter Maven with wife Megan Woolover - also claimed the accident taught him his purpose in life is to ''spread love''.

He said: ''It doesn't cost nothing to be nice. I know my purpose in this world is to spread love. I love you and you can't do nothing about it.''